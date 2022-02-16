Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Mother Language Day Video with Airman's Creed

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, celebrates International Mother's Day by highlighting the Airmen who serve who speak different languages and have different cultures.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 01:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832065
    VIRIN: 220218-F-PH996-1001
    Filename: DOD_108824915
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, International Mother Language Day Video with Airman's Creed, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    morale
    Pacific Air Force
    wolf pack
    United States Air Force

