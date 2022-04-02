Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle of Bayonet Hill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    AFN Humphreys

    Veterans and Service Members hold a ceremony to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the Battle of Bayonet Hill that occurred during the Korean War.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 23:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832059
    VIRIN: 220204-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_108824778
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Bayonet Hill, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    remembrance
    korean war
    battle of bayonet hill
    ceromony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT