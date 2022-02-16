U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles from the 336th Fighter Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, fly local area familiarization flights in support of NATO Enhanced Air Policing at Łask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 16, 2022. The NATO rotation allows integrated training between joint and combined Allied forces to enable forces to meet the needs of a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 15:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832050
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-TL453-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108824673
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, 336th Fighter Squadron Begins Enhanced Air Policing in, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
