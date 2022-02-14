U.S. F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron assigned to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, fly local area familiarization flights in support of NATO Enhanced Air Policing at Łask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 14, 2022. The NATO rotation allows integrated training between joint and combined Allied forces to enable forces to meet the needs of a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832048
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-TL453-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108824601
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Reapers Begin NATO Enhanced Air Policing, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
