Reapers Begin NATO Enhanced Air Policing

U.S. F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron assigned to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, fly local area familiarization flights in support of NATO Enhanced Air Policing at Łask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 14, 2022. The NATO rotation allows integrated training between joint and combined Allied forces to enable forces to meet the needs of a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)