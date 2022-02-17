Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    480th EFS daytime operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    02.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flying sortie at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 17, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 05:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832031
    VIRIN: 220217-F-FW957-667
    Filename: DOD_108824302
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FETESTI, RO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th EFS daytime operations, by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    Spangdahlem AB
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT