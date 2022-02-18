The 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conducted night operations at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 18, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 05:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832030
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-FW957-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_108824301
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 480th EFS night operations at the 86th AB, Romania, by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT