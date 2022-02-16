Last AH-64D Flight From Korea

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from 4-2 Attack Helicopter Battalion prepare the last AH-64D for its final flight and turn in as we complete fielding of the AH-64E v6 on 16 February, 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea.

    “I’ve been fortunate enough to fly the Alpha model as well as various versions of the Delta model,” said LTC Peter Schmitt the 4-2 Attack Helicopter Battalion Commander. “This AH-64E v6 is far superior to prior generations when you take into consideration its lethality, its survivability, its performance and its maneuverability. This might look like an Apache aircraft, but its capabilities far exceed its predecessors. It is a different attack helicopter, not only from its prior generations, but frankly against a near peer or peer threat.”

    The final flight was operated by LTC Peter Schmitt and CW4 Steve Bennett.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 02:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832028
    VIRIN: 220216-A-TR140-088
    Filename: DOD_108824213
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR 

    TAGS

    Army Aviation AH-64D Apache South Korea

