Last AH-64D Flight From Korea

Soldiers from 4-2 Attack Helicopter Battalion prepare the last AH-64D for its final flight and turn in as we complete fielding of the AH-64E v6 on 16 February, 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea.



“I’ve been fortunate enough to fly the Alpha model as well as various versions of the Delta model,” said LTC Peter Schmitt the 4-2 Attack Helicopter Battalion Commander. “This AH-64E v6 is far superior to prior generations when you take into consideration its lethality, its survivability, its performance and its maneuverability. This might look like an Apache aircraft, but its capabilities far exceed its predecessors. It is a different attack helicopter, not only from its prior generations, but frankly against a near peer or peer threat.”



The final flight was operated by LTC Peter Schmitt and CW4 Steve Bennett.