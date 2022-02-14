Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valentine's Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Valentine's Day, I love jet noise video. Maintainers profess their love for their favorite aircraft and make an aircraft sound.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832019
    VIRIN: 220214-F-JN771-096
    Filename: DOD_108823938
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valentine's Day, by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Valentine's Day

    F-15E

    maintainers

    jet noise

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    Valentine's Day
    F-15E
    maintainers
    jet noise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT