Valentine's Day, I love jet noise video. Maintainers profess their love for their favorite aircraft and make an aircraft sound.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 14:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832019
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-JN771-096
|Filename:
|DOD_108823938
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Valentine's Day, by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT