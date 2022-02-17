Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TCCC Training: Ghana and British Armed Forces (French)

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kacie Benak 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Ghana Special Forces Soldiers patrol during Flintlock prior to receiving a simulated mass casualty scenario Feb. 16, 2022 . British and Ghana Armed Forces train using tactical combat casualty care techniques which Ghanaian Soldiers use in the realistic training environment that Flintlock provides. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832015
    VIRIN: 220116-A-HA781-597
    Filename: DOD_108823893
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CI

    This work, TCCC Training: Ghana and British Armed Forces (French), by SGT Kacie Benak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    british army
    ghana
    cqb
    flintlock
    socaf
    1 ranger

