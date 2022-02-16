Ghana Special Forces Soldiers patrol during Flintlock prior to receiving a simulated mass casualty scenario Feb. 16, 2022 . British and Ghana Armed Forces train using tactical combat casualty care techniques which Ghanaian Soldiers use in the realistic training environment that Flintlock provides. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832015
|VIRIN:
|220116-A-HA781-597
|Filename:
|DOD_108823893
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, CQB Training: Ghana and British Armed Forces, by SGT Kacie Benak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
