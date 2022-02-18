Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldiers practice marksmanship fundamentals alongside French Special Forces during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Feb 18, 2022. Flintlock fosters a collaborative community across nations. This is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832012
|VIRIN:
|220220-A-CQ437-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108823888
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Côte d'Ivoire and French conduct a 400m range, by SPC Timothee Buangala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT