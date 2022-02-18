Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Côte d'Ivoire and French conduct a 400m meter range

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.18.2022

    Video by Spc. Timothee Buangala 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldiers practice marksmanship fundamentals alongside French Special Forces during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Feb 18, 2022. Flintlock fosters a collaborative community across nations. This is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832011
    VIRIN: 220220-A-CQ437-1003
    Filename: DOD_108823887
    Length: 00:00:44
    Language: French
    Location: CI

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Africa
    French
    special forces
    Flintlock
    Côte d'Ivoire

