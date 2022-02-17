Ghana Special Forces Soldiers conduct patrols and close quarter battle (CQB) training during Flintlock, in Côte d'Ivoire on Feb. 17, 2022. Flintlock involves various training lanes such as CQB, which is a tactical situation that involves a weapons fight at close range. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak).
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832008
|VIRIN:
|220116-A-HA781-203
|Filename:
|DOD_108823865
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Patrol and CQB Training: Ghana and British Armed Forces, by SGT Kacie Benak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
