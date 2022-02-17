Patrol and CQB Training: Ghana and British Armed Forces

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ghana Special Forces Soldiers conduct patrols and close quarter battle (CQB) training during Flintlock, in Côte d'Ivoire on Feb. 17, 2022. Flintlock involves various training lanes such as CQB, which is a tactical situation that involves a weapons fight at close range. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak).