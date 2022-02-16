TCCC Training: Ghana and British Armed Forces

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ghana and British Armed Forces use tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) techniques during a mass casualty training event at Exercise Flintlock 2022, in Côte d'Ivoire on Feb. 17, 2022. Flintlock consists of various training lanes such as TCCC, weapons ranges and close quarter combat training areas where Soldiers can learn and develop tactical skills. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak)