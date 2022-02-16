TCCC Training: Ghana and British Armed Forces

Ghana and British Armed Forces use tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) techniques during a mass casualty training event at Exercise Flintlock 2022, in Côte d'Ivoire on Feb. 17, 2022. Flintlock consists of various training lanes such as TCCC, weapons ranges and close quarter combat training areas where Soldiers can learn and develop tactical skills. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak)
|02.16.2022
|02.20.2022 15:06
|B-Roll
|832007
|220116-A-HA781-174
|DOD_108823864
|00:00:43
|CI
|3
|3
