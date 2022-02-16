Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    400m Range: Ghana and British Armed Forces (B-Roll)

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kacie Benak 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Ghana and British Armed Forces conduct weapons training at a 400M zeroing range near base camp Loumbila, in Côte d'Ivoire on Feb. 15, 2022. Flintlock is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak).

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832004
    VIRIN: 220115-A-HA781-900
    Filename: DOD_108823861
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: CI

    This work, 400m Range: Ghana and British Armed Forces (B-Roll), by SGT Kacie Benak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ghana
    marksmanship
    cqb
    flintlock
    socaf
    1 ranger

