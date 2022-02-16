400m Range: Ghana and British Armed Forces (B-Roll)

Ghana and British Armed Forces conduct weapons training at a 400M zeroing range near base camp Loumbila, in Côte d'Ivoire on Feb. 15, 2022. Flintlock is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak).
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832004
|VIRIN:
|220115-A-HA781-900
|Filename:
|DOD_108823861
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
