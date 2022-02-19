Pvt. Jashawnah Winston Shares Her Story on Why She Serves

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pvt. Jashawnah Winston, a human resources specialist with the Maryland Army National Guard, shares her story on what inspired her to serve. The location of this video took place at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on Feb. 19, 2022. Winston said that she overcame her fitness challenges and dropped 34 pounds to make the required weight for service. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)