Pvt. Jashawnah Winston Shares Her Story on Why She Serves

Pvt. Jashawnah Winston, a human resources specialist with the Maryland Army National Guard, shares her story on what inspired her to serve. The location of this video took place at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on Feb. 19, 2022. Winston said that she overcame her fitness challenges and dropped 34 pounds to make the required weight for service. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|02.19.2022
|02.19.2022 14:18
|Package
|831995
|220219-Z-OV020-1001
|DOD_108823418
|00:02:06
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|1
|1
