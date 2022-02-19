Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pvt. Jashawnah Winston Shares Her Story on Why She Serves

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Jashawnah Winston, a human resources specialist with the Maryland Army National Guard, shares her story on what inspired her to serve. The location of this video took place at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on Feb. 19, 2022. Winston said that she overcame her fitness challenges and dropped 34 pounds to make the required weight for service. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 14:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831995
    VIRIN: 220219-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108823418
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    This work, Pvt. Jashawnah Winston Shares Her Story on Why She Serves, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit Sustainment Program
    National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

