    USACE Engineer Week Kick Off 2022

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    It's Engineer Week and we are pumped to kick off this week celebrating our engineers, who work hard to solve our nations toughest challenges!

    #Essayons, #Eweek2022 #WhatEngineersDo #ArmyEngineers

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 08:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 831987
    VIRIN: 220219-A-OI229-739
    Filename: DOD_108823262
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    EngineersWeek
    Eweek2022

