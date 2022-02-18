Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JWX 22- V13 conducts PB Operations B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.18.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct patrol base operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14-18, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 08:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831986
    VIRIN: 220218-M-AR498-1001
    Filename: DOD_108823255
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JWX 22- V13 conducts PB Operations B-Roll, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JWX22 JWX2022 Marines USMarines Jungle V13

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT