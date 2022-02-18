JWX 22- V13 conducts PB Operations B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct patrol base operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14-18, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)