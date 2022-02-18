JWX 22- V13 conducts PB Operations B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct patrol base operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14-18, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 08:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831986
|VIRIN:
|220218-M-AR498-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108823255
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
