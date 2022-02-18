Marine Minute: Iwo Jima

February 19th is the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. The battle played a pivotal role in the success of the United States against Japan during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)
|02.18.2022
|02.19.2022 11:36
|Newscasts
|831985
|220218-M-XB450-934
|DOD_108823226
|00:01:00
|US
|2
|2
