Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: Iwo Jima

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    February 19th is the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. The battle played a pivotal role in the success of the United States against Japan during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 11:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 831985
    VIRIN: 220218-M-XB450-934
    Filename: DOD_108823226
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Iwo Jima, by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    SemperFi
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    USMCHistory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT