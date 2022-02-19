Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Lithuanian Defense Leaders Hold Briefing  

    LITHUANIA

    02.19.2022

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas conduct a joint press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania. 

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 07:04
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:27:28
    Location: LT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Lithuanian Defense Leaders Hold Briefing  , by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

