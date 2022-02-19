Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas conduct a joint press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 07:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831979
|Filename:
|DOD_108823138
|Length:
|00:27:28
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S., Lithuanian Defense Leaders Hold Briefing , by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT