    Grand Shield 22-3 Teasers

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Teaser video series of coverage of Grand Shield 22-3 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 14-18, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 05:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 831972
    VIRIN: 220214-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_108823093
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Shield 22-3 Teasers, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    AOR
    Readiness
    Training
    Grand Shield

