Delivery: 2nd Cavalry Regiment vehicles arrive at Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase

U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Cavalry Regiment receive and prepare equipment for movement during downloading at Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, 13 February, 2022. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, under the command of V Corps, is part of our commitment to standing side-by-side with our NATO Allies and partners to ensure their sovereignty and security. (U.S. Army video by Osvaldo Fuentes)