U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Cavalry Regiment receive and prepare equipment for movement during downloading at Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, 13 February, 2022. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, under the command of V Corps, is part of our commitment to standing side-by-side with our NATO Allies and partners to ensure their sovereignty and security. (U.S. Army video by Osvaldo Fuentes)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 08:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831970
|VIRIN:
|220213-A-NQ624-285
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108823058
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|CONSTANTA, RO
|Hometown:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Delivery: 2nd Cavalry Regiment vehicles arrive at Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase, by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
