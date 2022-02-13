Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delivery: 2nd Cavalry Regiment vehicles arrive at Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    02.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Cavalry Regiment receive and prepare equipment for movement during downloading at Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, 13 February, 2022. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, under the command of V Corps, is part of our commitment to standing side-by-side with our NATO Allies and partners to ensure their sovereignty and security. (U.S. Army video by Osvaldo Fuentes)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 08:10
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Hometown: VILSECK, BY, DE
    Hometown: CONSTANTA, RO
    Hometown: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    NATO
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022
    SupportEuroPartAllies

