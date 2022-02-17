U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct water purification using the Platoon Water Purification System during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22, Feb. 17, 2022, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 00:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831964
|VIRIN:
|220217-M-LF817-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108822837
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, JWX22: Combat Logistics Battalion 4 Marines Conduct Water Purification Operations, by LCpl Hunter Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
