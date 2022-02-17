Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JWX22: Combat Logistics Battalion 4 Marines Conduct Water Purification Operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct water purification using the Platoon Water Purification System during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22, Feb. 17, 2022, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 00:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831964
    VIRIN: 220217-M-LF817-1001
    Filename: DOD_108822837
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Marine Corps
    CLB-4
    JWX22

