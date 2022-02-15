CRRC Rehearsal Operations B-Roll Package | JWX22

U.S. Marines with Motor Transportation Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct maritime rehearsal operations using Combat Rubber Raiding Crafts for Jungle Warfare Exercise 22, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 21:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831961
|VIRIN:
|220215-M-MF519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108822704
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
