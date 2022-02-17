Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Lt. Wilson Mcelvain | JWX 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Wilson McElvain, Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 boat team commander with Motor Transportation Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conducts an interview for JWX 22, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 18, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 21:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 831960
    VIRIN: 220218-M-MF519-1001
    Filename: DOD_108822692
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Wilson Mcelvain | JWX 22, by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Motor T
    CLB-4
    CLR-3
    JWX22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT