U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alexander Snow, a Combat Rubber Raiding Craft One Man, with Motor Transportation Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conducts an interview for Jungle Warfare Exercise 22, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 18, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 21:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|831959
|VIRIN:
|220218-M-MF519-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108822691
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lance Cpl. Alexander Snow | JWX22, by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
