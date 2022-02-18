President Biden Gives an Update on our Continued Efforts to Pursue Deterrence and Diplomacy, and Russia’s Buildup of Military Troops on the Border of Ukraine
DC, UNITED STATES
02.18.2022
Courtesy Video
President Biden Gives an Update on our Continued Efforts to Pursue Deterrence and Diplomacy, and Russia’s Buildup of Military Troops on the Border of Ukraine
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 17:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831954
|Filename:
|DOD_108822587
|Length:
|00:08:41
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
President Biden Gives an Update on our Continued Efforts to Pursue Deterrence and Diplomacy, and Russia’s Buildup of Military Troops on the Border of Ukraine
LEAVE A COMMENT