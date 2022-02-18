Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Gives an Update on our Continued Efforts to Pursue Deterrence and Diplomacy, and Russia’s Buildup of Military Troops on the Border of Ukraine

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 17:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 831954
    Filename: DOD_108822587
    Length: 00:08:41
    Location: DC, US

    Joe Biden
    Border of Ukraine

