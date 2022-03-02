PHILIPPINES (Jan. 26 - 31, 2022) U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Essex Amphibious Ready Group, and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), in the Philippines, Jan., 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 17:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831952
|VIRIN:
|220215-M-OY155-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108822508
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|BROOKE'S POINT, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 11th MEU, ESSEX ARG and the Armed Forces of the Philippines participate in MAREX 22 PH, by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
