    11th MEU, ESSEX ARG and the Armed Forces of the Philippines participate in MAREX 22 PH

    BROOKE'S POINT, PHILIPPINES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PHILIPPINES (Jan. 26 - 31, 2022) U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Essex Amphibious Ready Group, and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), in the Philippines, Jan., 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 17:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831952
    VIRIN: 220215-M-OY155-1001
    Filename: DOD_108822508
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: BROOKE'S POINT, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU, ESSEX ARG and the Armed Forces of the Philippines participate in MAREX 22 PH, by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAREX
    Philippine Sea
    C7F
    11 MEU
    USINDOPACOM
    ESX

