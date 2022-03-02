11th MEU, ESSEX ARG and the Armed Forces of the Philippines participate in MAREX 22 PH

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831952" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PHILIPPINES (Jan. 26 - 31, 2022) U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Essex Amphibious Ready Group, and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), in the Philippines, Jan., 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)