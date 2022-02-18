Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard 2021 Year in Review

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard 2021 Year in Review

    Produced by:
    Oregon Military Department Public Affairs Office

    Beginning Intro by:
    Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard

    Outro by: Governor Kate Brown

    (U.S. National Guard Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Narrated by:
    Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader

    Special Thanks to:
    Office of Oregon Governor Kate Brown
    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office
    142nd Wing Public Affairs Office
    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs
    Associated Press
    NBC Sports
    KTVZ 21
    Fox 12
    KGW 8
    KOIN 6
    KIPC 4

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 18:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831950
    VIRIN: 220218-Z-ZJ128-1001
    PIN: 220218
    Filename: DOD_108822506
    Length: 00:10:30
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Governor Kate Brown
    Oregon National Guard Hospital Relief Mission
    Oregon National Guard 2021 Year in Review

