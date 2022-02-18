Black History Month: an Airman's story of resilience and courage

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Terrell Cole, 60th Maintenance Group facility manager, shares his personal story in celebration of Black History Month at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 10, 2022. Cole shared his family’s history, including family members who survived the Elaine Massacre and those who served in the Civil War, World War II and Vietnam War. Travis AFB honors Black History Month by highlighting the resilience, achievements and stories of our Black Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Chustine Minoda)





(Elaine Massacre photos courtesy of Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, Central Arkansas Library System)