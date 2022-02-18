Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month: an Airman's story of resilience and courage

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Terrell Cole, 60th Maintenance Group facility manager, shares his personal story in celebration of Black History Month at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 10, 2022. Cole shared his family’s history, including family members who survived the Elaine Massacre and those who served in the Civil War, World War II and Vietnam War. Travis AFB honors Black History Month by highlighting the resilience, achievements and stories of our Black Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Chustine Minoda)


    (Elaine Massacre photos courtesy of Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, Central Arkansas Library System)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 15:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 831938
    VIRIN: 220210-F-FM924-001
    Filename: DOD_108822409
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

