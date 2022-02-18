Black History Month: an Airman's story of resilience and courage

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Terrell Cole, 60th Maintenance Group facility manager, shares his personal story in celebration of Black History Month at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 10, 2022. Cole shared his family’s history, including family members who survived the Elaine Massacre and those who served in the Civil War, World War II and Vietnam War. Travis AFB honors Black History Month by highlighting the resilience, achievements and stories of our Black Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Chustine Minoda)
(Elaine Massacre photos courtesy of Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, Central Arkansas Library System)
