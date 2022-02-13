The 253rd Engineer Company (Sapper) continues to provide support at the St. Mary's MedStar COVID testing site in Leonardtown, MD, on Feb. 13, 2022. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mobilized 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to respond to the COVID-19 surge. (U.S. National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831937
|VIRIN:
|220213-A-HD557-234
|Filename:
|DOD_108822384
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 253rd Engineer Company Continues to Provide Support at St. Mary's MedStar COVID Testing Site, by SFC Brandon Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
