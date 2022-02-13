Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    253rd Engineer Company Continues to Provide Support at St. Mary's MedStar COVID Testing Site

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 253rd Engineer Company (Sapper) continues to provide support at the St. Mary's MedStar COVID testing site in Leonardtown, MD, on Feb. 13, 2022. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mobilized 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to respond to the COVID-19 surge. (U.S. National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831937
    VIRIN: 220213-A-HD557-234
    Filename: DOD_108822384
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 253rd Engineer Company Continues to Provide Support at St. Mary's MedStar COVID Testing Site, by SFC Brandon Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sapper
    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard
    Community
    Leonardtown
    253rd Engineer Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT