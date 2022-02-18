Introducing the DLA 2021 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES! We are honoring Ms. Denise Canada, Mr. Christos Cosfol, Mr. Thomas Legeret, Mr. James McClaugherty, Mr. Stephen Sherman for their DLA incredible accomplishments. We may still be virtual, but that won't stop us from celebrating excellence with this amazing group of inductees. #DLAHallofFame
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 14:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831934
|VIRIN:
|220218-D-LU733-310
|Filename:
|DOD_108822182
|Length:
|00:45:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony (open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT