The Things We Carry - Colonel Shane Cuéllar

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831933" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Many Department of Defense personnel can find themselves dealing with stressful jobs, deployments, and major life changes. For Col Shane Cuéllar, 502d Force Support Group Commander, these events led him on a path to pursue help, support, and resiliency. This is a multi-platform campaign for resilience through various video interviews telling personal stories from the Joint Base San Antonio community and highlighting key base resiliency services and helping agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Todd Holly)