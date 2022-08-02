Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Things We Carry - Colonel Shane Cuéllar

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Todd Holly and Ashley Snipes

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Many Department of Defense personnel can find themselves dealing with stressful jobs, deployments, and major life changes. For Col Shane Cuéllar, 502d Force Support Group Commander, these events led him on a path to pursue help, support, and resiliency. This is a multi-platform campaign for resilience through various video interviews telling personal stories from the Joint Base San Antonio community and highlighting key base resiliency services and helping agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Todd Holly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 15:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 831933
    VIRIN: 220208-F-GX032-0001
    Filename: DOD_108822160
    Length: 00:08:23
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    JBSA
    The Things We Carry
    TTWC

