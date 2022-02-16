Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition 2022 Tripler Army Medical Center Day 1

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Soldiers from throughout Triple Army Medical Center participate in the Best Warrior Competition. Day 1 of 3.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 12:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831931
    VIRIN: 220216-D-VN697-998
    Filename: DOD_108822042
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2022 Tripler Army Medical Center Day 1, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition 2022
    Triple Army Medical Center

