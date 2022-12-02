U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, evacuate a simulated casualty during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel during Winter Fury 22 outside of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2022. Winter Fury 22 provides the Marines of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing with realistic, relevant training opportunities necessary to respond to any crisis across the globe and win decisively in a highly contested, maritime conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 19:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831925
|VIRIN:
|220212-M-TH104-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108821430
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Winter Fury 22: Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel, by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT