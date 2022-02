Winter Fury 22: Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, evacuate a simulated casualty during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel during Winter Fury 22 outside of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2022. Winter Fury 22 provides the Marines of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing with realistic, relevant training opportunities necessary to respond to any crisis across the globe and win decisively in a highly contested, maritime conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)