Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill AFB BHM - Perfect timing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Part Three of our Black Entrepreneur Spotlight for African American Heritage Month features James Edwards, proud 14 year Air Force veteran and founder of James Gourmet Pies. During our interview, James remarks that the idea start his business came at the perfect time in his life and in some ways, it even saved it. James was born in Wilmington, DE, and states that his love for baking stems from precious times spent with his grandmother learning to bake and prepare great foods to share with loved ones. This love for baking stayed with James throughout his military career, and it landed him in Ogden, Utah where he officially began his mission to deliver the ultimate comfort food. Since then, James Gourmet has been featured on CNBC’s, “The Profit,” and he has grown his company into a successful business, distributing warm, sweet treats nationwide to both Utahans and pie enthusiasts alike.

    Stay tuned for part four of our Local Black Entrepreneur Spotlight as the Team Hill Special Observance Council features black owned businesses in our local community and their incredible stories.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 12:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 831919
    VIRIN: 220218-F-OD616-4001
    Filename: DOD_108820933
    Length: 00:08:00
    Location: UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB BHM - Perfect timing, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    black history month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT