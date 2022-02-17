Hill AFB BHM - Perfect timing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part Three of our Black Entrepreneur Spotlight for African American Heritage Month features James Edwards, proud 14 year Air Force veteran and founder of James Gourmet Pies. During our interview, James remarks that the idea start his business came at the perfect time in his life and in some ways, it even saved it. James was born in Wilmington, DE, and states that his love for baking stems from precious times spent with his grandmother learning to bake and prepare great foods to share with loved ones. This love for baking stayed with James throughout his military career, and it landed him in Ogden, Utah where he officially began his mission to deliver the ultimate comfort food. Since then, James Gourmet has been featured on CNBC’s, “The Profit,” and he has grown his company into a successful business, distributing warm, sweet treats nationwide to both Utahans and pie enthusiasts alike.



Stay tuned for part four of our Local Black Entrepreneur Spotlight as the Team Hill Special Observance Council features black owned businesses in our local community and their incredible stories.