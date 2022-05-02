Westover Awards Gala 2022 - Feb. 5, 2022
Guest Speakers: Maj. Gen. John Healy, Deputy to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, Command Chief, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Air Force Material Command, Joint Base San Antonio, TX
Congratulations to the following 2022 Annual Award Winners:
Amn: SSgt Thomas Vaccaro - 58th APS
NCO: TSgt David Barrett - 439 CS
SNCO: MSgt David Gardner - 439 OPS
FSOY: MSgt Kara Vautour- 439 FSS
CGO: Capt Kyle A. Draper - 439 SFS
Civilian Supervisor: Mr. David Kocot - 439 CE
Civilian: Mrs. Emily Ladlee - 439 AMDS
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 12:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831918
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-YC822-245
|Filename:
|DOD_108820917
|Length:
|00:38:28
|Location:
|CHICOPEE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Westover Awards Gala 2022 - Feb. 5, 2022, by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS
