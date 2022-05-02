Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Westover Awards Gala 2022 - Feb. 5, 2022

    CHICOPEE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Video by W.C. Pope 

    439th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Guest Speakers: Maj. Gen. John Healy, Deputy to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, Command Chief, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Air Force Material Command, Joint Base San Antonio, TX
    Congratulations to the following 2022 Annual Award Winners:
    Amn: SSgt Thomas Vaccaro - 58th APS
    NCO: TSgt David Barrett - 439 CS
    SNCO: MSgt David Gardner - 439 OPS
    FSOY: MSgt Kara Vautour- 439 FSS
    CGO: Capt Kyle A. Draper - 439 SFS
    Civilian Supervisor: Mr. David Kocot - 439 CE
    Civilian: Mrs. Emily Ladlee - 439 AMDS

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 12:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 831918
    VIRIN: 220205-F-YC822-245
    Filename: DOD_108820917
    Length: 00:38:28
    Location: CHICOPEE, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Westover Awards Gala 2022 - Feb. 5, 2022, by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    massachusetts
    air force reserve
    westover
    chicopee
    439aw

