OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. -- Air Force Capt. Ashley Franks, emergency services registered nurse, and 2nd Lt. Kristin Bland, intensive care unit registered nurse, work alongside their civilian counterparts to provide care to patients at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Feb. 8, 2022. The U.S Army medical team, working side-by-side with civilian medical professionals, is deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, U.S. Army North Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 12:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831917
|VIRIN:
|220208-A-MA645-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108820902
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Air Force nurses working in the ICU, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT