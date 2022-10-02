Holloman engineers honor African American History Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Holloman engineers explain why diversity is important in the Air Force, Feb. 10 and 11, 2022. Each year during the month of February we honor African American history and celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans and their contributions to the development of this country. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)