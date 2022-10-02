Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman engineers honor African American History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Holloman engineers explain why diversity is important in the Air Force, Feb. 10 and 11, 2022. Each year during the month of February we honor African American history and celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans and their contributions to the development of this country. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 11:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831915
    VIRIN: 220210-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_108820862
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman engineers honor African American History Month, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    African American History Month
    Black History Month
    49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    635th Materiel Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT