Holloman engineers honor African American History Month

Holloman engineers explain why diversity is important in the Air Force, Feb. 10 and 11, 2022. Each year during the month of February we honor African American history and celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans and their contributions to the development of this country. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|02.10.2022
|02.18.2022 11:06
|Package
|831915
|220210-F-WJ136-1001
|DOD_108820862
|00:01:42
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
