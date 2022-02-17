Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Room Clearing

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salgado Rivera 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Special Forces and Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldiers practice room-clearing fundamentals during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on February 17, 2022. Flintlock is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (Photo by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)
    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831914
    VIRIN: 220217-A-HX098-0002
    Filename: DOD_108820822
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: CI

    This work, Room Clearing, by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Special Operations
    CQB
    Flintlock
    2022
    FL22

