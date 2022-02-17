U.S. Special Forces and Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldiers practice room-clearing fundamentals during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on February 17, 2022. Flintlock is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (Photo by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)
Translated/ French Version
