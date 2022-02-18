Raising The Colors at Fort Rucker

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Rucker, raise the colors during Reveille on Feb. 18, 2022. The morning bugle call, known as Reveille, was originally conducted as "Troop" in 1812 and was designed to muster the unit or for roll call, but as time passed it came to mark when the flag was raised in the morning and honors paid to it. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)