    Raising The Colors at Fort Rucker

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Rucker, raise the colors during Reveille on Feb. 18, 2022. The morning bugle call, known as Reveille, was originally conducted as "Troop" in 1812 and was designed to muster the unit or for roll call, but as time passed it came to mark when the flag was raised in the morning and honors paid to it. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831897
    VIRIN: 220218-A-XA218-399
    Filename: DOD_108820472
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    NCO
    Army Aviation
    Fort Rucker
    Reveille
    Army Tradition

