Raising The Colors at Fort Rucker

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Rucker, raise the colors during Reveille on Feb. 18, 2022. The morning bugle call, known as Reveille, was originally conducted as "Troop" in 1812 and was designed to muster the unit or for roll call, but as time passed it came to mark when the flag was raised in the morning and honors paid to it. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 09:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831897
|VIRIN:
|220218-A-XA218-399
|Filename:
|DOD_108820472
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
