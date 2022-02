Norwegian tanks launch live-fire drills in Lithuania

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Norwegian Army Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks from 2nd Battalion, Brigade North, currently assigned to NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuania, honed their gunnery skills during routine live-fire drills on 14 and 15 February 2022.



The Leopards were joined by CV 90 infantry fighting vehicles; together, two platoons conducted combined tactical manoeuvres at Pabrade Training Grounds.



The Norwegian Army is deployed to Lithuania for its 11th iteration, marking five years of support to the Battlegroup. On Tuesday 15 February 2022, the Norwegian Ministry of Defence announced the deployment of more than 60 additional troops to the contingent.



Footage includes a variety of shots of live-fire training, tactical manoeuvres, GoPro shots and drone footage.







