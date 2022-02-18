Cutlass Express Closing Ceremony B Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220218-N-FF029-001 VICTORIA, Seychelles (Feb. 18, 2022) Cutlass Express 2022 concludes with a closing ceremony. Exercise Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa will take place during February 2022 in the vicinity of Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, and the Seychelles. Throughout Cutlass Express 22, U.S. Forces work alongside other participating nations to improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security in East Africa, and increase interoperability between the U.S., African, and multinational partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)