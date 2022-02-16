Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln sails in formation during exercise Jungle Warfare 2022

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lake Fultz 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 16, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) sail in formation with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) and Hatakaze-class JS Hatakaze (TV [Training Vessel] 3520) during exercise Jungle Warfare 2022 (JWX 22). JWX 22 is a large-scale training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lake Fultz)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 06:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831876
    VIRIN: 220216-N-DN347-1001
    Filename: DOD_108818805
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    This work, Abraham Lincoln sails in formation during exercise Jungle Warfare 2022, by PO3 Lake Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    JWX22
    Navy Carrier Centennial

