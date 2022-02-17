Cutlass Express Flight Operations B Roll

220217-N-FF029-002 VICTORIA, Seychelles (Feb. 17, 2022) Seychelles Air Force Maritime Patrol Dornier 228-202K conducts flight operations. Exercise Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa will take place during February 2022 in the vicinity of Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, and the Seychelles. Throughout Cutlass Express 22, U.S. Forces work alongside other participating nations to improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security in East Africa, and increase interoperability between the U.S., African, and multinational partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831874
|VIRIN:
|220217-N-FF029-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108818800
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|VICTORIA, SC
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
