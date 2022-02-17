1ST MAW SUPPORTS JWX FROM IE SHIMA ISLAND

Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369 supports Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX) 2022 with UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters on Ie Shima Island, Japan, Feb 15, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 01:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831873
|VIRIN:
|220118-M-GV442-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_108818684
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
