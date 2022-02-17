Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1ST MAW SUPPORTS JWX FROM IE SHIMA ISLAND

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369 supports Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX) 2022 with UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters on Ie Shima Island, Japan, Feb 15, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 01:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831873
    VIRIN: 220118-M-GV442-1010
    Filename: DOD_108818684
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    LIVE FIRE
    HMLA
    MWSS
    USMC NEWS
    JWX 22

