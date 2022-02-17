Cope North allows U.S. and allied forces to exercise humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts and interoperability to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Roslyn Ward)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 23:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831865
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-XN348-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108818514
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|GU
This work, Cope North overview, by SSgt Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
