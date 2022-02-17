Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North overview

    GUAM

    02.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Roslyn Ward 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Cope North allows U.S. and allied forces to exercise humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts and interoperability to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Roslyn Ward)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 23:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831865
    VIRIN: 220217-F-XN348-9001
    Filename: DOD_108818514
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North overview, by SSgt Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    CopeNorth
    U.S. Air Force Royal Australian Air Force

