4 Steps to Safe Drinking Water

This motion graphic serves to provide information on the four steps taken to declare housing zones safe for water consumption. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Myers)