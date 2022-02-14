Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: Around the Body Bowline

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831854" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominique Davis, an air assault instructor with the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, instructs viewers on how to construct an around the body bowline with a figure 8 loop knot and provides a live demonstration of that process on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2021. The around the body bowline with a figure 8 loop knot will be utilized in the Rappel Master Course and the Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System Course. The Rappel Master Course is a week-long course designed to ensure that students will be proficient in Rappel Master duties to include Rappel Master Personnel Inspections, tower training, rappeler sustainment training and rotary wing operations. The FRIES and SPIES Course is a four day course that teaches the students skills needed for safe and efficient Soldier insertion and extraction. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)