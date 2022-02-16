Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Aircraft Head to Europe to Enhance NATO's Collective Defense

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 34th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah depart Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, Vt, Feb. 16, 2022. These deployments were conducted in full coordination with host nations and NATO military authorities, and although temporary in nature, they are prudent measures to increase readiness and enhance NATOs collective defense during this period of uncertainty.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831838
    VIRIN: 220216-F-FV499-862
    Filename: DOD_108818203
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Aircraft Head to Europe to Enhance NATO's Collective Defense, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT