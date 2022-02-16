U.S. Aircraft Head to Europe to Enhance NATO's Collective Defense

F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 34th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah depart Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, Vt, Feb. 16, 2022. These deployments were conducted in full coordination with host nations and NATO military authorities, and although temporary in nature, they are prudent measures to increase readiness and enhance NATOs collective defense during this period of uncertainty.
|02.16.2022
|02.17.2022 16:35
|B-Roll
|831838
|220216-F-FV499-862
|DOD_108818203
|00:01:11
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|3
|3
